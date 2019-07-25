Keeper Jordan Hart hails East Fife attitude

If East Fife were to take anything from their Betfred Cup tie at Tannadice on Tuesday, every player had to be at their best.

And to a man they were.

The entire team carried out boss Darren Young's instructions out to the word to help guide them to a deserved 2-0 win over the Championship side.

'Keeper Jordan Hart played a key part in the win, particularly towards the end of the game with a couple of crucial stops and catches to keep United out.

And he reckons the side is worthy of all the praise that has come their way following and outstanding performance which saw East Fife clinical at both ends of the park.

Hart said: "Getting a clean sheet is always a big thing, not only for goalkeepers and defenders, but the full team and for the staff who work hard all week.

"As good as it is to get the goals at one end, it's always great to get the clean sheets.

"We go into every game with a good attitude and it was spot on from the first minute to the last against Dundee United.

"Our shape was great all game and we'd worked hard all week to not drop too deep and invite pressure.

"Credit has to go to the full team for pressing and leaving wee traps all over."

The win sees promotion from the group now in East Fife's hands heading into the final game this Saturday at home to Hearts.

A win would see the Methil men top Group A.