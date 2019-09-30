Kelty Hearts boss Barry Ferguson signs Raith Rovers defender on loan

Raith Rovers have loaned defender Fernandy Mendy to Kelty Hearts.

The Lowland League side, managed by former Rangers and Scotland captain and Barry Ferguson, have acquired the 25-year-old Frenchman on a short-term deal until January.

The centre-half, nicknamed 'Nando', has made four appearances for the Kirkcaldy side, all in the Betfred Cup, since joining in the summer from French National League 3 team La Flèche RC.

He has yet to feature in a League One fixture and moves to New Central Park in order to gain valuable first team experience.

A Raith statement said the move was "with a view to getting game time as he continues his development in the Scottish game".

Mendy will go straight into the Kelty squad for tomorrow's match against University of Stirling at Forthbank Stadium.

A Kelty Hearts statement explained: "It's a deal Barry Ferguson has been working on for a few weeks with the news that captain Murray Carstairs was having to relocate to England and Sean O'Neil left for Crossgates leaving us light at the back.

"Thanks very much to John, Paul and the lads at Raith for their assistance."