Kennoway Amateurs four clear at top of KFA Championship

Markinch Amateurs moved into third place in the KFA Division 1 after a 4-2 win over bottom of the table Kennoway Star Hearts at Cotlands Park.

Sean Ewing broke the deadlock for the hosts before strikes from Neil McAllister and Derry Hendry put the visitors in front. A Shaun Rodden goal restored parity to send the sides in level at the interval.

Markinch upped the tempo after the restart and counters from Darren Baillie and a second for Derry Hendry secured all three points. Rosebank Rangers remain in second place following a comfortable 5-1 win over Glenrothes Amateurs.

The KFA Championship games between Balgonie Scotia and St Monans Swallows and Glenrothes Strollers and Rosyth were both postponed. With Scotia idle Kennoway Amateurs opened up a four-point lead at the top following a 5-0 win over Kinross. Leslie Hearts were down to the bare bones for their trip to take on Kelty in the third round of the Taylor Sullivan Cup, Pete Walker was on the scoresheet for the visitors who exited the competition on a 2-1 scoreline.

Fixtures for this Saturday are, KFA Championship-Balgonie Scotia v St Monans Swallows, Leslie Hearts v Rosyth Ams.

KFA Division 1-Falkland Ams v Rosebank Rangers, Fife Thistle v Kennoway Star Hearts, Kinross Colts v Markinch Ams, St Andrews University v Glenrothes Ams.