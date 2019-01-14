Kennoway amateurs secure first points in some style

Kennoway Star Hearts........3 Fife Thistle.........................0

The hosts were still looking to pick up their first points of the season.

Thistle started brightly with Cameron and Barrie combining well but the usually prolific striker was having a rare off day in front of goal as he passed up several opportunities then Cameron should have put his side in front after good build up play but fired wide with the goal at his mercy.

Thistle lost the services of Munro through injury early in the half but his replacement Hogarth created another opening for Barrie shortly after his introduction.

In the 29th minute Kennoway took the lead with their first effort on target but a goal worth the wait for the locals when Nisbet fired in off the crossbar with an acrobatic effort.

The goal had the tails up for the hosts and only a great save from Henderson denied Scales from doubling his sides advantage after they cut through a static Thistle midfield.

The second half was not much better for Thistle with the home side looking the most likely to score next as they dominated the middle of the park however the defence were doing well to cope with the lack of support from the men in front of them as they continued to mop up most that was thrown at them.

Thistle were beginning to push forward in numbers as the half wore on and were hit with a quick counter in the 73rd minute when McGillvary took possession of a long ball and held off Bell just long enough to get his shot off and double his sides advantage.

The actions of McGill all but ended his sides hope of a comeback when he talked himself into a red card moments after the goal and then the ineffective Moir was replaced by Hamilton as Thistle went for broke but the closest they came was a goal bound Bell effort which was cleared off the line on a miserable day for the Balmullo side and their day was summed up deep in stoppage time when a howler from substitute keeper Kirk saw him somehow manage to turn the ball into his own net after he tried to clear a ball he had spilled.

Yet another shocker of a performance from an inconsistent Thistle side with several players turning in an abject performance in what has been a disappointing season for a side that had expected to be in the promotion battle.