Kennoway and Balgonie Scotia lead the way in KFA Championship

It’s as you were at the summit of the KFA Championship with the top two sides Kennoway and Balgonie Scotia both chalking up victories.

Leaders Kennoway were emphatic 5-0 winners in their away clash with Methillhill Strollers/East Fife. Scotia remain in the slipstream of the leaders, with the Coaltown side 3-1 victors over St Monans Swallows. Leslie Hearts remain bottom after a 4-2 loss against Rosyth.

In Division 1, Kinross Colts left John Dixon Park with all three points following a 3-1 victory over Markinch. The game was all but over after the opening 15 minutes when goals from Smith, Brown and Wardrop saw the visitors, with a strong wind at their backs, race into a 3-0 lead, Markinch had the elements in their favour in the second period but couldn’t claw back the deficit and only had a Rowan Kay goal to show for their efforts.

Kennoway Star Hearts chalked up a rare away win in a nine-goal thriller at Balmullo against Fife Thistle, a Brown hat-trick and strikes from Wilson and Smith saw the visitors over the line. A Dylan Hopkins double gave Falkland a good 2-1 win over second-placed Rosebank Rangers. The students of St Andrews University proved too strong for Glenrothes Amateurs winning 4-1.

Saturday: Fife Amateur Cup 4th round - Cupar Hearts v Balgonie Scotia. KFA Division 1 - Eastvale v Markinch, Falkland Ams v Valleyfield Ams, Glenrothes Ams v Kinross Colts.