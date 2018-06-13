Kennoway football link-up will give sport a boost in the village

Football sides from across Kennoway are to be brought together under one umbrella in a bid to create a pathway for local players.

The area has several youth football sides, most with separate identities.

Across various age groups, Kennoway Fun Fours, Kennoway Soccer 7s and Kennoway United all play their football locally.

But those associated with the clubs have decided that the disjointed way of working is not for the best - and have instead agreed to pull the sides together under one banner, Kennoway Star Hearts Football Club, from youth level up to junior.

Calum Doctor from Kennoway Star Hearts Football Club said: “A good strong executive committee has been formed, headed at the moment by the chairman Willie Cunningham and he is supported by football people who only want the best for the kids and Kennoway.

“Kennoway teams have had success over the years and we want to continue that, and we believe that the new venture is the way forward.

“Kennoway Star Hearts Juniors have also came on board and we hope to provide a footballing pathway to them for the kids that won’t be picked up by senior clubs.

The juniors have offered the use of Treaton Park, their home ground, for some teams to play at and they are also in the process of doing up their training pitch and turning it into a 7 a side pitch for the lower age groups to play on.

“Just now we have well over 200 kids associated with Kennoway teams at all the age groups.”

All Kennoway Star Hearts Football teams will wear the exact same colour of strips, training kit and tracksuits, with the club recently opening up an online shop with ACA Sports where parents, family members and supporters can buy official Kennoway merchandise.

Fife Council have also been contacted as the clubs aims to ensure Cotlands Park and Sandy Brae within the village are kept in top condition for training and playing,

We are also in the process of starting up a girls football team, starting at the 6-9year old age group which we have high hopes for,” added Mr Doctor.

“Also in training is our newly formed over 35s side that are in the early stages of creation and are organising friendlies at the moment with the ambition of entering the over 35s league.

“Through Bob McPhail’s Kennoway Community Shed, we are also starting up an over 50s walking football for the local community of Kennoway.

“Over the years the village has really got behind the teams so we thought it was time to give something back.

“We are looking for anyone aged 50 and over to come along and get involved and most of all, enjoy. The social side of this is also very important.”

For details e-mail caldoc@hotmail.com