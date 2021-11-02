Kennoway lose to the odd goal in five

Lewis Payne struck twice for Kennoway

Only goal difference separated the two clubs in the table as the game kicked off.

Cooper saw Kennoway`s first effort on goal with a shot from distance that was saved by McLellan.

Leith then grabbed the initiative with Maughan looking dangerous.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker had threatened to open the scoring on two previous occasions before grabbing the opener in the 15th minute.

He combined with Paterson before hitting a low shot past the diving Brodie.

A second goal for the home side arrived on the 20th minute with Maughan again the man on target.

This time he raced away from his marker before clipping the ball into the net for a fine finish.

Kennoway hit back seven minutes later when a ball from Wallace found Payne on the left flank.

He showed his desire to get inside the penalty area before hitting a low shot into the corner of the net to give his time a lifeline.

Payne then went close when he sneaked in behind a hesitant defender and `keeper to flick the ball goalwards only to see the ball strike the post and away to safety.

Falconer then went close when his thirty yard volley brought out a good save from McLellan.

HT 2-1.

It was a shaky start of the second half for KSH with Leith almost grabbing a third straight from kick off.

Brodie produced a stunning save from Paterson and Hughes helped out his `keeper with a headed clearance from under the crossbar.

Craig won the ball in the middle of the pitch before sliding a pass for Payne to advance.

The hitman drew the keeper and looked on as his shot hit the post when a goal looked likely.

KSH did get the equaliser they were looking for with fifteen minutes remaining.

Payne burst into the penalty area and was crudely fouled for a penalty kick.

He dusted himself down and made no mistake sending McLellan the wrong way to make it two goals apiece.

But there was heartache for the away side with two minutes remaining when a an opportunist strike from MacKenzie from inside the eighteen yard box smashed into the roof of the net to leave Brodie with no chance. FT 3-2.

KSH: Brodie, Mair, Griffin, Hughes, Wallace, Craig, Balmer, Kay, Cooper, Payne, Falconer. Subs: Warrender, Watson, Bryce, Black, Doig, Couper, Brand.

KSH Committees joint men of the match – Brodie and Payne.