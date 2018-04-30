Kennoway SH 0-4 Bonnyrigg Rose

Looking to build on their midweek win over Forfar West End the home side welcomed league leaders Bonnyrigg Rose.

With ex KSH striker Kyle Wilson playing for the opposition he opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he pounced on a slack clearance before curling the ball into the top corner from outside of the 18 yard line.

The visitors were well drilled all over the park with no fewer than four Scottish Junior internationals in their defence alone.

They were quick in the tackle and utilised the pace and power up front at every opportunity .

On the half hour mark Bonnyrigg extended their lead.

Having made a spectacular save minutes previously Paterson was helpless as a corner kick was swept home on the goal line from McGachie after a headed knockdown from one of his team mates.

Three minutes later Wilson set up goal number three.

Looking to be in an offside position the forward did not waste the time and space he had as he rolled the ball across the six yard line for an easy goal for strike partner McIntosh as he smashed the ball past Paterson.

The fourth goal arrived just after the hour when substitute Lough saw a shot take a wicked deflection leaving Paterson stranded as the ball sailed into the net.

Johnstone added some much needed experience and composure when he came on. Almost straight away the players around him gained that belief as they started to pass with more conviction and purpose.

The player manager was involved in another move that saw Andrews make another save from M.Gay as he held a firm shot from twenty yards.

Overall a comfortable win for the league leaders. The experienced players in their team do what they need to do to get the job done.

KSH: Paterson, Young, McGowan, Doig, Brewster, C.Gay, Rolland, Collins, Craig, M.Gay, Band.

Subs: Johnstone, Bryce, Shaw, Bremner.