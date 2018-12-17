Kennoway Star H 0-0 Carnoustie Panmure

Match abandoned after 30 mins due to high winds.

With the majority of games in the East Region falling foul to the weather KSH`s game against Carnoustie passed an early pitch inspection.

However prior to kick off high winds were making the warm up for the two teams a mockery and the game looked to be doubtful to continue for long when it started.

The referee decided to start the game and to be fair to both teams they tried to get the ball down and play football to the best of their ability.

Defenders had to be extra cautious due to the swirling wind as one mistake could be costly.

Thirty minutes in the referee called the captains together on the pitch before heading to both managers on the side line for a short discussion.

The correct decision was made as the match was called off.

Manager Kevin Byers said: “It is disappointing for everyone who had made the effort to play the match and also the people who travelled to support both sides.

“However the game was descending into a farce with visibility poor due to the light and also the wind making it unfair on the players as well as the watching supporters.

“We will enjoy our Christmas break and look forward to the New Year fixture in a few weeks time.”