Kennoway Star Hearts 0-1 Broughty Athletic

The new management team of Kevin Byers and Chris Templeman were in place as KSH welcomed Broughty Athletic to Treaton Park on league business.

Minus a trio of attacking players in Band, Bryce and Craig the management had to reshuffle the pack and deploy Dylan Muir as a makeshift centre forward.

On one occasion Young played a neat one-two with Johnstone before releasing Collins, the midfielder steadied himself before hitting a powerful shot that saw Hutchinson scrambling in goals.

The home side then saw Muir almost rob Broughty ‘keeper Hutchison as he dwelt on the ball.

The pressing from KSH was impressive as they started to dominate the middle of the park with L Rolland and Johnstone looking to be the standout players.

After an even first period it was the defensive side of the game that was being showcased from both teams.

Doig for KSH and Hay for Broughty were both marshalling their respective defence`s superbly as time after time both dealt with any attacks in the opening period of the half.

It was becoming clear as the half wore on that one goal would decide the points.

A clever run by Young on the right saw the midfielder launch a hard driven ball across the face of the goal but sadly for KSH the lack of an instinctive striker saw the cross come to nothing.

B.Rolland then had a strong run on the left wing that saw him power past a few defenders and into the box, however the impressive Hay was on hand to block the young winger`s shot.

At the other goal Brewster made a tremendous goal saving block when a Broughty player looked certain to score from twelve yards out.

It was proving to be a game of few chances and with fifteen minutes remaining Broughty were awarded a free kick some twenty five yards from goal.

Up stepped McCord again at the set piece this time the player managed to beat Paterson as his shot struck the inside of the post and into the goal.

With minutes remaining an L Rolland knock down was gathered by D Muir, the striker for the day swivelled and struck his shot over the crossbar.

KSH: Paterson, Mair, Bremner, Doig, Brewster, Young, Johnstone, L.Rolland, Watson, Collins, D.Muir.

Subs: B.Rolland Lindsay R Muir.

Next game is away to Whitburn in East Region Junior FA Fife & Lothians Cup with a 2.30pm.