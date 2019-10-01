Kennoway Star Hearts 0-1 Larkhall Thistle

It was Scottish Cup duty for KSH as they entertained Larkhall Thistle.

KSH were on the front foot straight away and Ferrier created a chance from a wide right position as he skilfully went past two defenders, his cross evaded the keeper but unfortunately for the home side no one was on hand to knock the ball home.

Brown and Wallace were linking play on the left for KSH, on one attack youngster Brown saw his shot from twenty yards sail over the cross bar.

Gradually the away side started to come into the game and they saw a free kick from distance easily saved by Thomson.

On the half hour mark they took the lead when a speculative cross from the left flew into the top corner of the net.

Skipper Bryce went close for Kennowat when Brown played a few passes with Newton before he entered the penalty area.

The midfielder played the ball into the path of Bryce who hit a first time shot with power, Cherrie showed all his reflexes with another instinctive save.

A minute before half time Jordan thought he had given KSH the goal they were looking for.

A Watson corner was headed goalwards by the defender and it looked like the ball had crossed the line before being headed clear.

The second half followed the same formula. KSH attacking with Larkhall sitting in compact as a defensive unit

Another Watson corner was headed on by Newton where Jordan met the ball with the goal at his mercy, the defender looked on in horror as his effort went over the crossbar.

To their credit Larkhall defended as if their lives depended on the result. Players were working hard for each other all over the pitch. It was basically one way traffic and Watson went close for KSH when his left foot shot again went inches past the keepers right hand post.

Pressure was building and the away side did everything they could to disrupt play. The frustration was beginning to build for the home side as they could not get the goal their overall play deserved.

Grierson then went close on two occasions, the first a shot from distance that was dealt with comfortably, then an almost carbon copy of the Larkhall goal the player fired in a speculative cross that cracked back off the outside of the post.

KSH: Thomson, Young, Campbell, Jordan, Wallace, Watson, Grierson, Newton, Brown, Bryce, Ferrier.

Subs: Mair Finlay Collins Black Hall

Next game is away to Fauldhouse Utd on Saturday.