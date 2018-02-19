Kennoway Star Hearts 0-3 Dundonald Bluebell: Wasteful KSH punished

After last week’s heavy defeat by Camelon, Kennoway Star Hearts had a Fife derby to look forward to as Dundonald Bluebell were the visitors.

KSH made a promising start, passing the ball around with confidence and a belief that was not evident the previous week. The Bluebell were up for the battle though as they contested every tackle and aerial dual with a physicality that was testing the referee’s leniency at times.

A familiar occurrence over the season soon raised its head. Just when the home support were settling into watching their team dominate the ball they saw a goal conceded in the ninth minute. From a Kennoway attack a few passes caught out the home defence when a cross from the left was blasted home by McKenzie. A clinical finish and despite the early promise KSH a goal down.

However, they stuck to their game plan and after the early loss they were soon back in control in terms of possession but not a lot in terms of chances.

Captain Chris Gay was enjoying the challenge of a thrilling midfield battle and he saw a shot saved as the hosts tried to grab an equaliser. The pace of Craig was also a constant menace and two Bluebell players were cautioned for halting his progress with crude fouls.

With seven minutes of the half remaining, a hopeful free kick launched into the penalty area from the half way line saw a mix-up in the Kennoway defence and Wilson scored with ease.

A half that produced a lot of decent football from the home side but no reward. Ultimately, defensive errors leaving them with a two-goal deficit.

The half saw a similar theme. The home side again looking the more dominant with the ball but, try as they might, they could not get the goal their general play deserved.

A strong run from Bryce saw the striker foiled by a save by Lennox. Two minutes later the high pressing game for KSH nearly paid off when the reliable Wedderburn saw a clearance land at the feet of Collins, with the keeper stranded off his goal the young KSH midfielder saw his effort from distance miss the target.

Shaw started to cause some panic in the Bluebell defence and again a succession of fouls on the winger saw Durie then Walton booked as they decided a ‘thou shall not pass’ by any means was the order of the day.

Recent loan signing from East Fife Mutch was then introduced to the play. Almost immediately the young striker was showing his pace and power as he was denied a chance by a last-gasp tackle again by Wedderburn.

In 67 minutes it was game over as another defensive mistake saw a poor clearance from a header gift Wilson his second goal of the game.

This showed the clinical way the away side played and it is the sign of a strong mentality when they can grind out results despite not being at their most dominant.

Team: Paterson, McGowan, Partridge, Rolland, Band, Craig, C.Gay, Muir, Shaw, Collins, Bryce. Subs: Mutch, McAllister, Young.