Kennoway Star Hearts 0-3 Forfar West End

With the league season coming to a close, Forfar were the visitors as Kennoway were looking to continue their unbeaten run in a match that was sure to be evenly contested.

The hosts started strongly with large periods of possession, the midfield trio of Collins, Watson and Johnstone were dictating the play as they looked to get a breakthrough.

Bryce had a great chance to grab the opener when the striker pounced on a slack clearance leaving himself one on one with Thain in goal, the keeper came out and made a brave block to deny the KSH striker.

Despite the domination in the opening thirty minutes the home side could not get the breakthrough and it was Forfar who took the lead ten minutes before half time.

A free kick on the edge of the area was converted with some ease by Gowans.

The midfielder saw his chance to deceive Paterson with a clever dead ball execution into the bottom right hand corner.

A further blow for the home side arrived minutes before half time when a second goal was scored after fine play on the right flank.The ball was played at pace before a low cross across the six yard line was tapped into the net by Mcllravey.

The hosts started the second half determined to get back into a match the had played well in but the also knew an experienced Forfar side would prove to be a tough ask.

Again a lively opening period saw Craig torment the Forfar defence with some direct running.

Another attack from Craig saw his cross arrive at the feet of L.Rolland who saw his shot deflect off a defender and cannon back from the underside of the crossbar.

These chances were to come back an haunt KSH when a few minutes later a defensive mix up allowed Mcllravey and easy chance to score from a few yards for a three goal lead.

With the points looking to be out of sight it would be easy for KSH to concede them to Forfar, however they still battled and pressed to try and grab a lifeline.

Bryce was denied again by a quite breathtaking save from Thain as he stretched to tip the ball past the post with a save of great agility.

Collins then went on a trademark run gliding past tackles before his shot from the edge of the area was saved again by the Forfar shot stopper.

KSH: Paterson, Young, Doig, Brewster, Mair, Craig, Collins, Watson, Johnstone, Bryce, D.Muir.

Subs: L.Rolland Templeman Fowler

Next game is away to Lochgelly on Saturday with 2.30pm kick off.