Kennoway Star Hearts 0-4 Armadale Thistle

A selection headache saw KSH minus seven players from their squad . This saw several of the KSH under 17s promoted to Saturdays match day team.

With seven teenagers involved it was one of the youngest ever line ups in the club’s history .

It was a nervous start and the home side were a goal down inside five minutes .

A shot from just inside the box from Dalziel hit the post and Doctor in goal could not prevent Sampson knocking the ball home .

KSH almost drew level five minutes later when Ferrier had a marauding run on the right. The striker advanced inside the penalty area , just as he was ready to shoot a combination from the Armadale goalkeeper and centre half prevented what looked like a certain goal .

A minute after this attack Kennoway found themselves further behind. A composed finish from former Kelty hit-man Dalziel from eighteen yards saw Doctor pick the ball out of the net.

On the half hour a third goal was scored when an attack down the right saw the ball fall kindly to Slessor eight yards out, the midfielder made no mistake.

With nothing to lose the second half saw a much brighter start for KSH. The players showed a desire and hunger to get on the ball and play the way they can, short passing with sharp movement saw a chance for Craig, the winger saw his shot beaten away by the Armadale keeper.

The introduction of Black brought much needed pace and skill to attack, another teenager added to the starting line up.

Kennoway were enjoying territorial advantage and Bryce had a great chance to pull a goal back when he raced through on goal, the striker took the ball around the keeper but could only hit the side net with his shot from an acute angle.

Armadale increased their lead with a snapshot from Sampson from eighteen yards. It was a fine strike that left Doctor beaten.

The heads did not go down and KSH tried to get a goal their support craved.

A cross from the right found the head of Bryce eight yards out, again no luck for the home side with another save from Murdoch.

A pass from Craig released Thomson, the youngster hit a low shot across goal that brought out another fine save from Murdoch.

KSH: Doctor, Watson, Brown, Young, Jordan, Craig, Collins, Finlay, Bryce, Ferrier, Cunningham.

Subs: Black, Thomson, Band.

Next game is at home gainst Lochore Welfare on Saturday, December 21 at 1.30pm.