Kennoway Star Hearts 0-6 Camelon: Relegation looms large for KSH

Camelon were the visitors to Kennoway Star Hearts as both teams were looking to get some points on the board to help elevate their respective league position.

A fairly positive start for the home side saw M.Gay shoot wide when presented with a chance then Band was sent racing clear from a Craig pass and he was denied with a brave save from the Camelon shot stopper.

The game was soon to change though as a ruthless attacking display from Camelon left KSH blown away.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 14th minute when a move cut open the Kennoway back line to allow Sneddon to score with ease.

Five minutes later a penalty was awarded after the referee adjudged that C.Gay had handled the ball in the box. Paterson was sent the wrong way as the away side stretched their lead.

It was 3-0 minutes before half-time and the goal of the game was scored when Kane hit an angled drive from 20 yards into the roof of the net. On the stroke of half-time KSH were left with no way back when another well-worked goal crushed any hopes of a comeback when Kane scored again.

The pain for the home side continued within a minute of the restart when they conceded again as Kay got in on the scoring act with another well-worked team goal.

The bad news continued for KSH first of all with M.Gay limping off with an injury then when Rolland received a second yellow then red card. All this inside the first five minutes of the half.

The points were gone and the away side were bossing the play. Bryce went close for KSH with a powerful run and shot as the ten men tried to give the home support something to cheer about.

Despite the man down and the goal deficit the second half did not really have much in the way of talking points. The final goal for Camelon arrived on 85 minutes as they sealed their win with a convincing scoreline.

Kennoway: Paterson, Young, Partridge, Rolland, Brewster, Craig, C.Gay, Muir, Shaw, Band, M.Gay Subs: Doig Bryce, Collins, McGowan, Lindsay, Next game is at home v Dundonald Bluebell Feb 17, kick off 2.30pm.