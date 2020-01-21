Kennoway Star Hearts 1-2 Thornton Hibs

It was derby day at Treaton Park with Thornton travelling the short distance to Star.

KSH got off to the perfect start when Brown picked the ball up in the middle of the pitch and drove directly at the Hibs back line.

He hit an inch perfect pass with the outside of his boot releasing Watson just inside the penalty area. the midfielder hit an angled drive across the goal leaving Warrender helpless.

Thornton were dealt a blow when Shanks was shown a red card for denying a goal scoring opportunity as the defender fouled Bryce.

Bryce then had a surging run on the left before his low drive across the bows of the `keeper forced Warrender to punch the ball away.

With a few minutes remaining of the half a header from debutante Griffin again forced the Hibs keeper into action with a fine save.

The second half started much the way as the first half ended with KSH carving out goal scoring chances.

A fine passing move on the left saw Bryce and Craig combine to send Collins scampering away, the midfielder played a delightful pass into the path of Ferrier inside the penalty area BUT the ever reliable Warrender showed his worth again with a brave dive at the feet of the striker.

Ten minutes into the half a free kick from the left landed into the middle of a ruck of players inside the Hibs box. Ferrier managed to spin and get a shot away but sadly for the home side missed the target.

Minutes later Thornton grabbed the equaliser when a long out of defence saw the KSH defence caught out. Crichton played the ball into the box where Thomson calmly slotted past his namesake in the Kennoway goal.

With 20 minutes remaining Thornton edged in front. This time a cross from the right flank was headed to the edge of the penalty area where Orrock gathered the ball, the midfielder managed to get his shot away past a group of players for a fine goal.

KSH tried to break down the resolute Hibs defence who were well drilled by skipper Drummond. On the occasions they did manage to break through Warrender was doing his utmost with a man of the match display in goal.

One last clear cut chance again fell to Ferrier, the striker raced away from two defenders again Warrender was equal to the strike.

Kennoway Star Hearts: W.Thomson, Mair, Wallace, Griffin, Jordan, Brown, Watson, Collins, Bryce, Ferrier, Craig. Subs: Couper, C.Thomson, Hall, Young, Doctor, Kay.

This weekend Kennoway travel to Blairgowrie.