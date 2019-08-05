Kennoway Star Hearts 1-2 Thortnon Hibs

Kennoway Star Hearts......1 Thornton Hibs.................2

Thornton Hibs began the season with a hard-earned victory against a much-changed KSH at a sun-blessed Treaton Park, their goals coming from the Anthony brothers, Ben and Darrell.

The home side’s striker, Paul Ferrier, twice came close to breaking the deadlock, his first effort being saved by Scott Costello with the other flying wide of its intended target.

Jack Wilson replied for Thornton but his well struck low shot was well saved by Willie Thomson. Adam Drummond and Garry Thomson both came close to putting the Hibs ahead but it was Ben Anthony who eventually put them in front in the 41st minute when he raced clear before shooting beyond the advancing Thomson.

Six minutes into the second-half Darrell Anthony struck from outside the penalty area to give Craig Gilbert’s side a two goal lead but five minutes later Jason Watson reduced the deficit to one when he converted Paul Brown’s low cross.

Garry Thomson and Stuart Drummond both came close to putting their team further ahead but when Matthew Roberston received a second yellow card in the 64th minute this gave Star a wee lift. Despite having a man advantage they couldn’t find an equaliser although in the dying minutes, substitute, Lee Bryce, twice came close but was out of luck on both occasions.

Kennoway Star Hearts: Thomson, Grierson, Mair, Campbell, Jordan, Finlay, Watson, Newton, Ferrier, Collins, Brown. Subs: Bryce, Cunningham, McAuley.

Thornton Hibs: Costello, Robertson, A.Drummond, S.Drummond, Adam, Orrock, Keatings, D.Anthony, Wilson, Thomson, B.Anthony. Subs: Ireland, Coleman, McNab, Cooper, Warrender.

Referee: Mr S.Gill