Kennoway Star Hearts 2-1 Burntisland Shipyard

After a few weeks pre season training KSH played the first of five pre season friendlies, Burntisland Shipyard from the East of Scotland league were the opposition and the venue was King George V park at Leven.

Kennoway started in the ascendancy and Collins was the first to test the Shippy goalkeeper with a shot from 20 yards.

Fine play from Young and Craig on the right flank also saw a half chance fall to the feet of Bryce, Connor was fast off his goal line making a fine block.

The Kennoway defence looked assured as the defended their area in a controlled manner.

The opening goal was scored by Bryce.

The striker powered past a few players in the inside left channel before advancing inside the penalty area.

As Connor came off his goal line to try and make the save the striker hit a deft chip that sailed over his head and into the net.

Bryce was then thwarted when Connor blocked a close in effort as KSH stepped up the hunt for the second goal.

The only real activity up the other end of the pitch was a flurry of free kicks that came to nothing.

Kennoway almost grabbed a second minutes into the half when a powerful header from Rolland was expertly clawed away by Connor from a corner kick.

Substitute Ryan Muir had the perfect chance to make it two as he raced through leaving him one on one with Connor. Again the keeper showed his worth with a brave save at the feet of the wide man.

Both teams had made several substitutions trying to give all members of their respective squads much needed game time. This had an effect on the flow of the game as Burntisland started to edge back into the match.

They had a productive spell midway through the half and it was Powrie who equalised as he tapped in after a low cross from a few yards out.

Martin then had a free kick for Burntisland just miss the target as they started to put more pressure on the KSH defence.

With two minutes remaining a corner kick from Craig was flicked on to Rolland who was lurking at the back post, the midfielder stuck out a boot to stabbed the ball home from six yards out.

KSH : Paterson, Young, Bremner, Doig, Johnstone, Craig, D.Muir, Rolland, Band, Collins, Bryce.

Subs: Watson R.Muir Partridge

Next game is friendly against Coupar Angus on July 14 at King George V.