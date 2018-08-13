Kennoway Star Hearts 2-4 Carnoustie Panmure: KSH let lead slip

The first home game of the season saw another action packed match between Kennoway Star Hearts and Carnoustie Panmure but it was the Angus club who came out on top in a 4-2 win.

The game started at breakneck speed with Carnoustie forcing debutant Swinton into action with a fine save inside five minutes.

KSH then saw a well worked corner after ten minutes land at the feet of Johnstone, the player-manager saw a well struck shot charged down to safety. Kennoway started to gain territorial advantage as the half wore on with Young having a strong run on the left linking up with Collins and Johnstone before presenting an opportunity for Bryce.

The striker hit the ball cleanly from ten yards but his effort missed the target. A succession of corners from the home side saw the Carnoustie defence hold firm as the pressure mounted.

On the stroke of half time Carnoustie had a corner of their own and Kennoway’s Swinton produced a fine double save to ensure all was even entering the interval.

Two minutes into the half saw a snap shot from Band for KSH as they stepped up the hunt for the opening goal.

A fast passing move involving Johnstone and Craig saw the ball land at the feet of Bryce, the striker hit a powerful shot that was parried by Robbie only to see Craig acrobatically hook the ball home for a deserved lead on 54 minutes.

Two minutes later Bryce had a great chance to extend KSH’s lead as he cut inside his marker before hitting a low shot on target, Robbie spread his considerable frame to divert the ball to safety with his outstretched right boot.

Carnoustie shuffled a few changes and it brought a positive effect as they started to pin Kennoway back in their own half for the first time in the match. They grabbed the equaliser when Buggins powered home a corner with a free header from six yards.

With 14 minutes remaining Simpson swept a low shot from the edge of the area through a ruck of players and past Swinton to give the away side the lead.

KSH showed a positive response with a leveller two minutes later when a corner from Johnstone saw Rolland ghost in at the back post to knock home from four yards out.

A moment of controversy three minutes later saw Carnoustie edge back in front again. With the KSH back line claiming for offside, Martin forced the ball home after Swinton had saved the initial effort.

A harsh lesson for the home team and the final nail in the coffin saw a last minute goal again Martin on hand to stab the ball home from another corner kick.

KSH: Swinton, Grierson, Bremner, Rolland, Young, Craig, Johnstone, D.Muir, Collins, Bryce, Band Subs: Lindsay R.Muir Brewster

Next game is away to Lochee Utd August 18 kick off 2.30pm.