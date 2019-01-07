Kennoway Star Hearts 3-0 Glenrothes

After the winter shut down in the East Region Juniors it was back into action with a derby between Kennoway and Glenrothes.

With nearly a month since a game for either side it was a case of dusting down the cobwebs and trying to start the New Year with a positive result.

Both sides were hampered with selection issues as a healthy crowd turned up eager to get their fill of junior football.

KSH grabbed the lead when Johnstone’s initial corner was cleared but the midfielder showed some skill out wide before delivering a pin-point cross onto the head of D.Muir.

The forward saw his header blocked but his reaction in firing home as three defenders homed in on him was lightening quick.

Kennoway were delighted to extend their lead in the 25th minute after another fine passing move. The ball was played into the feet of D.Muir, Martin put in a good tackle on the KSH player, the ball broke to Doig and he saw his shot saved by Small just when the chance looked to be lost Collins pounced on the ball on the edge of the area firing low into the bottom corner.

An important two goal lead the home side took to the half time interval.

As expected Glenrothes came out fired up and determined to get back into the match.

It was a strong opening for them as they pinned the hosts back in their defensive third.

Without any real goal scoring chances created the pressure was building.

Mair,Young and Brewster were proving to be a formidable defensive line as Schiavone started to get some space to work in.

With risks being taken from the away side Kennoway finally burst into live twenty minutes into the half. D.Muir picked the ball out wide on the right, with a lung bursting run across the pitch he fed Collins who had drifted into a pocket of space on the left side of attack. A quick glance from the young midfielder and one precise cross field pass later saw him pick out Craig on the opposite wing.

Racing through clear on goal the in-form winger smashed the ball high into the net for what is becoming a trademark finish this season.

KSH: Paterson, Mair, Young, Brewster, Craig, Collins, Johnstone, Doig, B.Rolland, D.Muir, Bryce .

Subs: R.Muir, Bremner, Goodwin, (Trilaist).

Next game is away to Newburgh in the East Region Junior F.A League Cup first round with a 1.45pm kick off.