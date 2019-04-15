Kennoway Star Hearts 3-5 Tayport: Fans treated to a thriller

Kennoway Star Hearts were edged out of a thrilling encounter against Tayport, losing 5-3 last Saturday.

The Star fought back twice from, 2-0 down, and 3-2 down to level the scores with ten minutes remaining.

However, Port struck twice late on to secure the points in this action-packed East Superleague encounter at Treaton Park. Kennoway remain in seventh, whilst Tayport are in fifth.

KSH, with several players still unavailable, called two 16-year-olds into their squad as trialists from their under 16s.

The opening goal came Tayport’s way after only four minutes of play when a cracking free kick from Mackie beat Paterson. Kennoway tried to hit back immediately as a Watson thunderbolt was tipped onto the crossbar by Tayport`s goalkeeper Shaw. However, Tayport extended their advantage midway through the half Tayport when a defensive mistake gave Robertson the chance to score from close range.

Kennoway were not a team to give up with skipper Doig and veteran Johnstone lifting their team with some good old fashioned challenges as well as some sublime pieces of football thrown into the mix.

A run and shot from Collins gave the hosts a boost and a few minutes later they pulled a goal back when a penalty was awarded for a handball offence. Johnstone stepped up and made no mistake sending the keeper the wrong way.

Three minutes later it was all square when B.Rolland fed Watson with the ball on the left flank, the youngster cut inside and saw his shot glance off the head of a defender en route to nestle behind Shaw.

The second half saw more of the same with both sides pushing to get in front.

A Robertson header tipped onto the bar and over. The resultant corner was not cleared well and the ball was hoisted back into the area. Paterson made an instinctive save to thwart Robertson, but Sturrock hooked home, left-footed, to edge ‘Port back into the lead, with an hour played.

That lead proved to be short-lived. On 73 minutes, the hosts levelled again, courtesy of Doig’s back-post header from another Johnstone set piece delivery. Bryce then had a chance to give KSH the lead but the striker’s effort flew over the crossbar.

With ten minutes remaining, Payne gathered the ball wide on the right and raced into the box, delivering a cut-back for Kieran Inglis, whose effort was blocked. Robertson was on hand and he gleefully stabbed home to make it 4-3.

Another effort from Bryce saw the ball land at the feet of Fowler, only for his effort to be blocked as KSH again looked to level.

Then, with five minutes remaining, Payne held off his marker, turned and lashed the bouncing ball past the goalkeeper.

Kennoway: Paterson, Mair, Young, Brewster, R.Muir, Collins, Doig, Johnstone, B.Rolland, Bryce, Watson. Subs: Fowler{T}, Ndogaj.{T}, Walker {T}.

Next game home to Lochgelly Albert, Saturday, April 20, kick off 2.30pm.