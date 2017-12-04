Kennoway Star Hearts 4-0 Blantyre Vics

After the previous week’s postponement due to heavy frost the teams finally got the chance to face each other in this third round Scottish Junior Cup tie.

Kennoway`s first attempt on goal took them 20 minutes to muster.

A through ball from Young found Band and the forward just could not get the ball out of his feet quick enough to get a clean shot on target.

Approaching the half hour mark KSH grabbed the lead.

A Band corner from the right was fired in with some venom, the ball ricocheted off two Blantyre players before flying into the roof of the net.

It was another corner kick on the 38th minute that saw KSH extend their lead. Band was again the provider as he picked out Doig who powered home.

The Vics were showing signs of frustration as a few players picked up needless cautions and this would prove costly to them later in the game.

With 10 minutes remaining a silly tackle from the Vics right back on Band saw the player receive a second yellow card.

With almost all their players in the KSH half bar one defender and the goalkeeper, Vics looked for a lifeline from a corner kick, the ball was blocked inside the penalty area and Muir quickly released C Gay.

The midfielder had options either side of him as he moved over the half way line, he opted to play in Band and the pace of the Kennoway striker saw him race through on goal before sliding the ball home.

With three minutes remaining Band again showed his willingness to chase lost causes as a back pass was a few yards short as he evaded the dejected Blantyre goalkeeper to walk the ball home for his second goal of the game.

KSH: Paterson, Young, Doig, Partridge, Brewster, C.Gay, McGowan, Craig, M.Gay, Muir, Band.

Subs: Collins Newlands Lindsay

Next game is away to Broughty Athletic.