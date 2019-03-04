Kennoway Star Hearts 4-0 Fauldhouse

KSH welcomed Fauldhouse to Treaton Park on league business looking to continue their positive league form since the turn of the year.

The hosts took the lead in the third minute when a corner from Johnstone was helped on by a slight touch from L Rolland to the in-form Doig who met the ball on the half volley and finished in style.

Fauldhouse had a chance to level ten minutes in when a corner kick was played into the area and cleared only to arrive at the feet of a Utd player on the edge of the area.

The player saw his shot blocked by a defender but a ricochet of another Fauldhouse player brought out an instinctive save from Paterson.

It was a let off for the home side and the save proved to be a valuable one as Johnstone extended the KSH lead four minutes later.

A foul wide right was awarded near the corner flag.

D Muir showed some quick thinking as he played the ball to Johnstone who caught out the Utd defence with a powerful drive that took a deflection and left Mullen helpless.

Craig was next to go close for the home side with a drive from the edge of the area.

Another Johnstone set piece was delivered into the penalty area only to arrive at the feet of the KSH player.

He checked past a defender before playing a delightful cross with his right foot to the back post where Doig powered home a header into the top corner.

Ten minutes into the second half a blow for Kennoway as goalkeeper Paterson was forced off with an injury.

With no substitute on the bench, L Rolland vacated his midfield slot and put on the gloves.

But the best chances of the second half fell again to KSH.

Bryce saw a header creep wide again from a Johnstone delivery.

Then a free kick twenty five yards out from Johnstone smacked back off an upright.

The icing on the cake arrived on the 85th minute when skipper Doig picked the ball up just inside the Fauldhouse half.

He drove at the heart of their defence leaving a trail of players in his wake.

As he entered the penalty area he drifted wide right before firing in a low shot that squirmed past Mullen and in at the near post.

KSH: Paterson, Mair, Young, Johnstone, Grierson, Collins, Doig, L Rolland, R.Muir, Craig, D Muir.

Subs: B.Rolland, Goodwin, Bryce.

Next game for Kennoway is away to Carnoustie Panmure on Saturday, March 9 at 2.30pm.