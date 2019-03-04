Kennoway Star Hearts 4-0 Fauldhouse: Captain Doig nets a hat-trick

A hat-trick from captain Nathan Doig ensured Kennoway Star Hearts continued their fine run of form with an impressive 4-0 win over Fauldhouse United at Treaton Park.

They took the lead in the third minute when a corner from Johnstone was helped on by a slight touch from L.Rolland, in-form Doig met the ball on the half volley and finished in style high past the keeper.

The game was open in the early stages and Fauldhouse had a chance to level ten minutes in. A corner kick was played into the area and cleared only to arrive at the feet of a United player on the edge of the area. The player saw his shot blocked by a defender but a ricochet of another Fauldhouse player brought out an instinctive save from Paterson .

It was a let-off for the home side and the save proved to be a valuable one as Johnstone extended KSH’s lead four minutes later. A foul wide right was awarded near the corner flag, D.Muir showed some quick thinking as he played the ball to Johnstone who caught out the United defence with a powerful drive that took a deflection leaving Mullen helpless.

Craig was next to go close for the home side when a drive from the edge of the area just missed the target.

The weather was a factor in the flow of the game as a swirling wind and heavy rain made conditions difficult.

Another Johnstone set piece was delivered into the penalty area only to arrive at the feet of the KSH player, he checked past a defender before playing a delightful cross with his right foot to the back post where Doig powered home a header into the top corner.

Ten minutes into the second half a blow for Kennoway as goalkeeper Paterson was forced off with an injury. With no substitute on the bench L.Rolland vacated his midfield slot and put on the gloves.

The wind was getting stronger and the hosts were pinned back in their half as Fauldhouse launched several long balls at the heart of the KSH defence.

Johnstone marshalled Young and Mair who alongside L.Rolland in goal dealt with any threat from the away side.

In fact the best chances of the half fell again to KSH. Bryce saw a header creep wide again from a Johnstone delivery.

Then a free kick 25 yards out from Johnstone smacked back off an upright with Mullen looking helpless in the Fauldhouse goal.

The half was all about game management and the icing on the cake arrived on the 85th minute when skipper Doig picked the ball up just inside the Fauldhouse half. He drove at the heart of their defence leaving a trail of players in his wake.

As he entered the penalty area he drifted wide right before firing in a low shot that squirmed past Mullen and in at the near post. FT 4-0

KSH: Paterson, Mair, Young, Johnstone, Grierson, Collins, Doig, L.Rolland, R.Muir, Craig, D.Muir, Subs: B.Rolland, Goodwin, Bryce. Next game is away to Carnoustie Panmure on Saturday, kick off 2.30pm.