Kennoway Star Hearts 4-0 Kirriemuir Thistle: KSH breathe new life into survival hopes

Kennoway Star Hearts gave their survival hopes a real boost with an emphatic 4-0 win over fellow strugglers Kirriemuir Thistle.

The game started fairly even with both sides showing a cautious approach but the first chance of the match fell to Kirrie after a mix up in the home defence.

A slack ball out of the back four was pounced upon by the Kirriemuir forward wide on the right, he looked up and saw his strike partner in acres of space and, as the ball was played into the danger area, a goal looked likely until the intervention of goalkeeper Paterson who somehow got his hand on the ball before it reached the striker.

With this let-off, KSH started to impose their own attacking play to the game. A cross from the left arrived at the feet of Craig inside the box, the winger took a touch and fired in a low shot that was well saved by the Kirrie goalkeeper.

Doig was playing a massive part in driving his side forward. The skipper almost broke the deadlock when he controlled the ball on the edge of the area before hitting a powerful dipping volley that again brought of the best of Diamond in goal.

From the resultant corner kick a needless push on Brewster left the referee with no option but to point to the spot for a penalty kick. Johnstone took the responsibility powering a shot into the net. Diamond beat the ground in frustration as the ball crept in the corner of the goal for the opener.

Brewster then saw a header cleared off the goal-line from a Johnstone corner kick as the home side looked to increase their lead.

With five minutes of the second half KSH doubled their lead. Kirrie’s corner was played into the centre of the penalty area where Doig powerfully headed clear, not content to sit back the player surged forward and played a neat one two in the middle of the park before setting off on a lung bursting run that saw the midfielder power into the Kirrie penalty area before being crudely fouled for another penalty kick. Johnstone again showed his coolness in the situation to calmly send Diamond the wrong way and give KSH a crucial two-goal lead.

Three minutes later the best passing move of the match brought goal number three. Mair and Craig exchanged passes deep on the Kennoway right before playing the ball into the feet of Johnstone, the midfielder showed his class with a defence splitting ball that released Craig scampering down the right. The winger outpaced his marker before drilling in a low cross that was smashed high into the net by D.Muir,

It got even better for KSH with D.Muir this time turning provider when he played the ball beyond a static Kirrie back-line for Bryce to race through on goal and again show a ruthlessness in front of goal with a clinical finish from inside the box.

After the game manager Kevin Byers said: “Thought the guys were great from start to finish and did everything we asked of them.

“Played some really good football at times and worked their socks off. Scored four goals and a clean sheet at the other end so a really good performance all round.

“We have a relatively young side and their attitude since myself and Chris have came in has been first class. A real desire to work hard and showcase their ability.”

KSH: Paterson, Mair, Bremner, Brewster, Johnstone, Doig, D.Muir, Craig, B.Rolland, Bryce, Band, Subs: Watson, R.Muir, Collins, Young, Grierson.

Next game is away to Whitburn in the league on Saturday, kick off 1.45pm.