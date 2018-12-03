Kennoway Star Hearts could have won by more, says Byers

Kennoway Star Hearts boss Kevin Byers believe their 3-1 victory could have been even more emphatic had they taken their chances against Downfield.

KSH sealed their place in the third round of the East of Scotland Cup after goals from Doig, R Muir and Craig was enough to give them the win, but Byers felt they should have score more.

He said: “After last week’s loss it was good to get back to winning ways. I’m pleased with the amount of chances created and the victory might have been more convincing if our finishing was more clinical.

“The main thing was to progress into the next round and I think there is no doubt we deserved to.”