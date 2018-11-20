Kennoway Star Hearts Kirrie on their winning ways

Looking to continue from last week’s convincing cup win against Newburgh, KSH welcomed Kirriemuir to Treaton Park for league action in a real “six pointer”.

Kennoway knew a win would see them leapfrog Kirriemuir, but a defeat would leave them in serious trouble at the bottom of the league.

Dylan Muir scoring.

The game started fairly even with both sides showing a cautious approach. The first chance of the match fell to Kirrie after a mix up in the home defence. A slack ball out of the back four was pounced upon by the Kirriemuir forward wide on the right, he looked up and saw his strike partner in acres of space and as the ball was played into the danger area a goal looked likely until the intervention of Paterson who somehow managed to get a hand on the ball before it reached the striker.

With this let off KSH started to impose their own attacking play to the game. A cross from the left arrived at the feet of Craig inside the box, the winger took a touch and fired in a low shot that was well saved by the Kirrie goalkeeper. Doig was playing a massive part in driving his side forward. The skipper almost broke the deadlock when he controlled the ball on the edge of the area before hitting a powerful dipping volley that again brought of the best of Diamond in goal.

From the resultant corner a needless push on Brewster left the referee with no option but point to the spot for a penalty. Johnstone took the responsibility and his shot had too much power on it, leaving Diamond beating the ground in frustration, after the ball crept in the corner of the goal for the opener.

Brewster then saw a header cleared off the goal-line from a Johnstone corner kick as the home side looked to increase their lead. HT 1-0.

A controlled first half showing after a slow start saw the home side take the field with an air of confidence as the second half started. Defensively they looked more assured than the opening quarter of the game and the second half showed more of the same.

With five minutes of the second half Kirrie had a corner kick. A ball was played into the centre of the penalty area where Doig powerfully headed clear, not content to sit back the player surged forward and played a neat one two in the middle of the park before setting off on a lung bursting run that saw the midfielder for the day power into the Kirrie penalty area before being crudely fouled for another penalty kick.

Johnstone again showed his coolness in the situation to calmly send Diamond the wrong way and give KSH a crucial two goal lead.

Three minutes later the best passing move of the match brought goal number three. Mair and Craig exchanged passes deep on the Kennoway right before playing the ball into the feet of Johnstone, the midfielder showed his class with a defence splitting ball that released Craig scampering down the right. The winger outpaced his marker before drilling in a low cross that was smashed high into the net by D.Muir, it was a great team goal and one that surely ensured the three points for the home side.

It got even better for KSH with D.Muir this time turning provider when he played the ball beyond a static Kirrie back-line for Bryce to race through on goal and again show a ruthlessness in front of goal with a clinical finish from inside the box.

Kirriemuir had a few forays into the KSH half but not a lot of was being created.

As the game entered the latter stages not surprisingly Kennoway were content in keeping the ball while trying to limit the chances for the away side. FT 4-0

Team: Paterson Mair Bremner Brewster Johnstone Doig D.Muir Craig B.Rolland Bryce Band Subs: Watson R.Muir Collins Young Grierson

Next game is away to Whitburn in the league. Saturday 24th November 1.45 kick off