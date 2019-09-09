Kennoway to the four with win over Welware

The short trip across the Kingdom saw Kennoway Star Hearts take on Lochore in a Fife derby both teams were desperate to win, and come away with a 4-0 win.

Kennoway opened the scoring when Collins latched onto a loose pass from a Lochore defender, the midfielder jinked his way into the penalty area before hitting a low right foot shot past the home keeper.

Kennoway were pressing high as a team with five teenagers in their starting line up they looked to have the legs on their counterparts.

A second goal arrived when a clearance from Kennoway keeper Thomson found the ever alert Ferrier, the striker kept up his hot streak as he nonchalantly lobbed the ball over the advancing keeper.

He almost grabbed a second minutes later when five play down the left involving Brown,Bryce and Newton saw the striker collect the ball on the edge of the area, one quick turn and a shot saw the ball rebound off an upright to safety.

The second half saw a slight tactical change for the home side. They pushed an extra body into midfield and this gave them the edge in possession.

The KSH defence were standing firm with veteran Campbell marshalling the three teenagers alongside him superbly.

With chances few and far between it was Kennoway who scored the next goal from a corner kick.

Collins played pinpoint set piece into the path of Dunfermline loanee Jordan, the defender made no mistake as he swept the ball home for the killer third goal .

The one negative for KSH was an injury to winger Craig. A foul on him saw an unfortunate fall onto his shoulder and it was obvious to all watching a serious injury had occurred.

A fourth goal was added when another set piece from Collins found Campbell lurking inside the six yard box, the defender showed striker like reflexes as he hooked the ball home.

The game almost saw another goal when Ferrier burst past two defenders on the right before unleashing a thunderbolt of a shot that smashed off the crossbar.