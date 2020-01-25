Kenny Miller appearance at Stark's Park sparks Raith Rovers transfer speculation

Raith Rovers are being linked with a move for Kenny Miller after the former Scotland striker was pictured at Stark's Park this afternoon.

The 40-year-old striker, who is a free agent after leaving Championship side Partick Thistle on Thursday, took in the 4-3 victory over Montrose from the Main Stand.

Miller, who won 69 caps and scored 18 goals for his country before retiring from international football in 2013, made 29 appearances for the Firhill club in the first half of the season, scoring 10 times.

He has won four Scottish Premier League titles, three with Rangers and one with Celtic.