Kevin Nisbet '99 per cent certain' to leave Raith Rovers after triggering release clause

League One top scorer Kevin Nisbet looks set to be on his way out of Raith Rovers after triggering a release clause in his contract.

The 22-year-old is being targeted by three Championship clubs, however, Rovers would be entitled to compensation if and when the player departs.

Nisbet scored 34 goals in all competitions last season, netting him the SPFL Tartan Boot award for the finishing joint top scorer across all the divisions in Scotland.

After failing to gain promotion through the play-offs, Rovers chairman Bill Clark confirmed that the club are resigned to losing their star striker.

"He had a clause in his contract that allowed him to talk to other clubs if we didn't go up to the Championship," he said.

"He has activated that clause, but this does not prevent Raith Rovers from claiming training development compensation from whichever club he goes to.

"We know three Championship clubs are interested in him, we've talked to all three of them, and his agent is involved as well.

"At the moment it's a question of will one of these clubs pay the compensation we're looking for.

"If they do, fine, he can go to them, if not it will probably be referred to a tribunal.

"All that is ongoing at the moment, and there's no solution to that yet."

Rovers are now turning their attention to replacement's for Nisbet, who made a lasting impression at Stark's Park.

"He's a really nice young lad who fitted in well, enjoyed his time here and scored a lot of goals for us," Clark added.

"It just wasn't quite enough to get us to the Championship but we thank Kevin very much for his contribution.

"If he goes, which is 99 per cent certain, we need to look at how we fill that gap and we have ideas on that.

"We're looking for three or four forwards who can score goals, and we've got Lewis Vaughan coming back (from injury) as well."