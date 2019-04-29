Kevin Nisbet cleans up at Raith Rovers Player of the Year awards

Raith Rovers striker Kevin Nisbet took a near clean-sweep of prizes at the Raith Rovers Player of the Year held at the Dean Park Hotel on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old required a helping hand out to the car park after collecting four trophies following a season in which he has scored 33 goals in all competitions - the highest individual tally since Gordon Dalziel in the 1992-93 campaign.

Kevin Nisbet (right) receives the Fife Free Press Star Check trophy from FFP sports editor Matthew Elder. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

The prolific front man was voted Supporters Player of the Year, picked by John McGlynn as the Manager's Player of the Year while his team mates also selected him as their Players' Player of the Year.

He also collected the annual Fife Free Press Star Check award from FFP sports editor Matthew Elder, presented at the end of each season to the player who accumulates most points in a scoring system run by the newspaper.

Despite missing most of the season through injury, popular forward Lewis Vaughan also managed to pick up two awards; for the Goal of the Season - his diving header in the 3-0 win over Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup - and for Best Individual Performance for scoring a hat-trick in the same game.

There were also two awards handed out to two youngsters with 16-year-old striker Keiran Bowie, who has had recent first team action from the bench, selected as the Young Player of the Year while fellow forward Jack Smith (19), who also made first team appearances this season, collecting the Malcolm Szpera Award for Endeavour.

Lewis Vaughan collects his Goal of the Season award from one of the event organisers, Steve Wallace. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

The Rovers squad, management team, directors and office team were all in attendance along with over 100 supporters from the different fans' groups.

The event was hosted by BBC football correspondent Brian McLauchlin with local band State of Emergency playing at the post-awards party.