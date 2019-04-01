KFA Championship: No change at the foot of the table

Bonnyrigg Rose, Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star, Dalkeith Thistle, Arniston Rangers and Easthouses Lily in local derbies
Bonnyrigg Rose, Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star, Dalkeith Thistle, Arniston Rangers and Easthouses Lily in local derbies

It’s as you were at the bottom of the KFA Championship following a 2-2 draw between Methilhill Strollers/East Fife and Leslie Hearts. The latter remain three points adrift at the bottom.

At the other end, leaders Kennoway lost 3-0 to Rosyth Amateurs and blew the chance to open up a gap on second placed Balgonie Scotia who were on cup duty. Kennoway remain top by a single point over Scotia who have three games in hand.

In KFA Division 1, a Ross Hogarth hat-trick , two in the last couple of minutes, snatched a share of the points for Falkland in a 3-3 draw with Fife Thistle. Glenrothes and St Andrews University drew 1-1 at Milton of Balgonie, while at Cotlands Park, Kennoway Star Hearts remain bottom following a 3-1 loss against Kinross Colts.

Balgonie Scotia exited the Taylor Sullivan Cup at the fourth round stage after a 5-0 defeat to Premier League side AM Soccer. It was second competition they bowed out of in as many weeks. Scotia host Kinross in the semi-final of the Championship Cup this week, with the winners meeting either Rosyth or Leslie Hearts in the final.

Fixtures: KFA Championship -Dysart v Kennoway. KFA Division 1- Fife Thistle v Markinch, Glenrothes v Kennoway Star Hearts. KFA Championship Cup semi final- Balgonie Scotia v Kinross, Rosyth v Leslie Hearts. KFA Division 1 Cup- St Andrews Uni v Eastvale, Valleyfield v Falkland.