KFA Championship: No change at the foot of the table

It’s as you were at the bottom of the KFA Championship following a 2-2 draw between Methilhill Strollers/East Fife and Leslie Hearts. The latter remain three points adrift at the bottom.

At the other end, leaders Kennoway lost 3-0 to Rosyth Amateurs and blew the chance to open up a gap on second placed Balgonie Scotia who were on cup duty. Kennoway remain top by a single point over Scotia who have three games in hand.

In KFA Division 1, a Ross Hogarth hat-trick , two in the last couple of minutes, snatched a share of the points for Falkland in a 3-3 draw with Fife Thistle. Glenrothes and St Andrews University drew 1-1 at Milton of Balgonie, while at Cotlands Park, Kennoway Star Hearts remain bottom following a 3-1 loss against Kinross Colts.

Balgonie Scotia exited the Taylor Sullivan Cup at the fourth round stage after a 5-0 defeat to Premier League side AM Soccer. It was second competition they bowed out of in as many weeks. Scotia host Kinross in the semi-final of the Championship Cup this week, with the winners meeting either Rosyth or Leslie Hearts in the final.

Fixtures: KFA Championship -Dysart v Kennoway. KFA Division 1- Fife Thistle v Markinch, Glenrothes v Kennoway Star Hearts. KFA Championship Cup semi final- Balgonie Scotia v Kinross, Rosyth v Leslie Hearts. KFA Division 1 Cup- St Andrews Uni v Eastvale, Valleyfield v Falkland.