KFA Championship: Survival boost for Leslie Hearts

Pete Walker and Derek Page gave Leslie Hearts a much needed 2-0 win in their KFA Championship clash with St Monans Swallows.

This was only the second league win of the season for the Quarry Park side who remain bottom but have closed the gap on second bottom Methillill Strollers/East Fife - whom they meet this Saturday - to three points with a game in hand. With title rivals Balgonie Scotia on cup duty Kennoway Amateurs took the opportunity to go top with a 2-0 win over Kelty Hearts.

In KFA Division 1 Markinch Amateurs remain in third place following a good 2-1 win over Valleyfield at St Serfs Park, Rowan Kay and Derry Hendry were on the scoresheet for the visitors. Despite goals from Dylan Hopkins and Ross Hogarth Falkland Amateurs lost 3-2 against Duloch Amateurs at Muir Road, Freuchie.

In the Fife Amateur Cup quarter finals Cupar Hearts edged out Balgonie Scotia 3-2, Dale Smith and Willie McLaughlin got the counters for the Coaltown side. In the other tie, Auchtermuchty Bellvue knocked out Bowhill Rovers 2-1 at Wallsgreen Park.

Saturday: KFA Championship-Kennoway v Rosyth, Methihill Strollers/East Fife v Leslie Hearts. KFA Division 1, Falkland v Fife Thistle, Glenrothes v St Andrews University, Kennoway Star Hearts v Kinross Colts. Taylor/Sullivan Cup 4th round-AM Soccer v Balgonie Scotia.