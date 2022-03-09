Kids go free for Raith Rovers cup final
Kids under the age of 12 will be allowed to enter Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy Final against Queen of the South for free.
It is the first time fans will have been able to attend the final since 2019, after Covid-19 led to last year’s tournament being cancelled and Raith and Inverness declared joint winners of the cup.
Ticket prices range from £5 for juveniles aged 12-16, to £10 for over 65s and students as John McGlynn’s side aim to retain their trophy against Queen of the South on Sunday, April 3 at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium.
SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “It is great to finally welcome fans back to the SPFL Trust Trophy final after a three-year absence.
“We are all looking forward to a hotly contested final, which will be shown live on BBC ALBA.
“The SPFL Trust is a highly valued sponsor, which does incredible work, along with our 42 member clubs, in communities across the country.”
SPFL Trust CEO Nicky Reid said: "We're really looking forward to the SPFL Trust Trophy Final 2022 between Raith Rovers and Queen of the South.
"It should be a memorable occasion, involving two vibrant football communities.
"We believe in using the power of football for good and to inspire change in the heart of communities in a way that others can’t.
"Final 2022 will be a great opportunity to highlight not only the work of the community trusts at Rovers and Queens, but more widely across Scotland."
Raith Rovers supporters will be allocated the East and South Stands for the 4.15pm kick-off, while Queen of the South fans will be allocated the entire Main Stand.