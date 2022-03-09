Kids go free for Raith Rovers cup final

Raith captain Kyle Benedictus with the SPFL Trust Trophy. (Pic: © Craig Watson)

It is the first time fans will have been able to attend the final since 2019, after Covid-19 led to last year’s tournament being cancelled and Raith and Inverness declared joint winners of the cup.

Ticket prices range from £5 for juveniles aged 12-16, to £10 for over 65s and students as John McGlynn’s side aim to retain their trophy against Queen of the South on Sunday, April 3 at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “It is great to finally welcome fans back to the SPFL Trust Trophy final after a three-year absence.

“We are all looking forward to a hotly contested final, which will be shown live on BBC ALBA.

“The SPFL Trust is a highly valued sponsor, which does incredible work, along with our 42 member clubs, in communities across the country.”

SPFL Trust CEO Nicky Reid said: "We're really looking forward to the SPFL Trust Trophy Final 2022 between Raith Rovers and Queen of the South.

"It should be a memorable occasion, involving two vibrant football communities.

"We believe in using the power of football for good and to inspire change in the heart of communities in a way that others can’t.

"Final 2022 will be a great opportunity to highlight not only the work of the community trusts at Rovers and Queens, but more widely across Scotland."