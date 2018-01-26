King aims to get one up on his brother and add crucial points

There’ll be far more at stake than sibling rivalry in Dunbar this weekend when Charlie King takes his Tayport side to meet The Seasiders.

King’s brother Chris is assistant manager at Dunbar and will have his eyes on leapfroging ‘Port with a win at home.

Dunbar sit just a point behind Tayport in seventh place, having played a game more.

‘Port were without a game at the weekend while their opponents were dumped out of the Scottish Cup 6-2 by Irvine Meadow.

With so many factors in-play for the East Premier League fixture, it’s set up to be a cracker.

King said: “It’s a big game for me personally because my brother is the assistant manager.

“They got beaten on Saturday in the cup so will be looking to bounce right back against us so we need to keep a close eye on that.

“We’ve already beaten them 3-2 earlier in the season and it was a difficult game so I expect the same.

“There’s not a lot between us but a win gives us a four point gap with a game in hand.”

It’s getting compacted at the top end of the East Premier League as teams try to get the edge on each other.

Just six points separate Haddington Athletic in second place and Dunbar down in seventh.

The race for the promotion places is sure to go down to the wire, and King is keeping his side fit as they aim to muscle in on the top four.

Saturday’s scheduled fixture with Thornton Hibs, like the rest of the fixtures in the league, was cancelled due to the snow and frost towards the end of last week.

But ‘Port were left anything but idle.

King added: “We did something a bit different with them on Saturday and took them to DW Fitness in Dundee where they had a spin class and then went for a jacuzzi and things like that.

“The boys all worked really hard.

“We were disappointed not to get a game against another team but had a good session with them.”

King admits his side is creaking ahead of the game against Dunbar, but reckons he should still have a decent pool to pick from.

“We’ve had three players out on loan and they’ll all be returning,” he said.

“Struan Christie has already returned but we’ll be without Gregor Anderson who is a big loss.”