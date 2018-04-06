King delighted after ‘Port bounce back in some style

Tayport face a trip across the Queensferry Crossing on Saturday with Fauldhouse the destination for another East Premier League encounter.

Charlie King’s men will head to Park View in fine fettle for what will be a crunch fixture in the promotion race.

‘Port bounced back from their shock GA Cup exit at Hermes to claim a morale-boosting win at Dalkeith last weekend and that victory was a satisfying one for gaffer King.

“It was a tough week leading into the game,” said the boss. “But everyone kept their spirits up and the commitment, desire and hunger were there in abundance, along with the quality at times throughout the match. Everyone was bang at it and we thoroughly deserved the win.”

Tayport had to do without the suspended Jamie Mackie, as well as Connor Gray and Dale Reid for the trip to Dalkeith, but it is hoped that the latter two will be available for the Fauldhouse game.

In Gray’s place at right-back, youngster Luke O’Brien was given his first start last week and he acquitted himself well. “Special mention to young Luke who took his place in a back-four of three 18 year-olds and was brilliant, especially after picking up an early booking,” said King.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 2.30pm.