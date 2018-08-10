King delighted with his young side’s character

After winning their Super League opener last weekend, Tayport will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record when they travel to meet Kirrie Thistle tomorrow.

Tayport will be in confident mood. Charlie King’s men produced a solid second half performance against Kennoway Star Hearts and the gaffer was certainly satisfied by the result.

He said: “I was really pleased with the win.

“As it stands, we have a young team and I thought we showed good character to come back and win.

“We were without Ryan Suttie and Connor Gray, who have a lot of experience, while young Luke O’Brien was also unavailable. The most important thing was that we collected the three points to start the season well and the three good goals were a bonus.”

Both Gray and Suttie were suspended for the KSH match, but the former will be available for the trip to Kirriemuir and should reclaim the right-back berth; a position occupied by midfielder Kris Rollo last weekend.

King handed debut starts to midfielders Josh Chalmers and Steven Duffy and they both acquitted themselves well and will hope to retain their places in the starting XI.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2.30pm.