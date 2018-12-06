King’s experience crucial for Brown’s Saints side

Andy Brown has hailed the impact former managerial rival Charlie King has had at Barnetts Park.

King, formerly manager at Tayport, departed the Canniepairt club earlier in the season before quickly joining St Andrews United as player/assistant manager.

The striker got his name on the scoresheet at the weekend, scoring a free-kick in the side’s 4-2 defeat against Camelon.

Barnetts Park boss Brown reckons he certainly made the correct call bringing in the striker for reasons both on and off the park.

He said: “Charlie King has been the best signing I’ve made.

“It brought us some fresh energy.

“When he was lining his free-kick up on Saturday I was going to shout to him that there was a gap in the bottom corner.

“I didn’t have to because he’d seen it himself and scored a great goal.

“He’s brilliant with the other players and acts as that interface between myself and the team.

“His experience has been excellent for us.”

Saints haven’t had their troubles to seek on the injury front this season and if it wasn’t for bad luck at times they’d have no luck at all.

Case in point came at the weekend when Brown lost three players within the opening 35 minutes to injury.

The most serious of which was suffered by Daryl Falconer who had to leave the pitch with concussion.

“Daryl has been on fire but one of their boys done him on the back of his head,” said Brown.

“It wasn’t intentional but he’s suffered a concussion.

“Luckily Paul Quinn was able to come on.”

It’s back to league business for Saints on Saturday as they travel to Craigroyston.

The hosts sit one place and one point above Saints in the East of Scotland League Conference C.

“We need to win on Saturday,” conceded Brown.

“It looks like it’s shaping up to be a really tight league and there isn’t much between the teams.”

Falconer will miss Saturday’s game.