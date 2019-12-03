Kinross Colts 1-4 Fife Thistle

Thistle travelled to Kinross on league duty boosted by the return of striker Ronnie Barnes and goalkeeper Sam Anderson both of whom had signed midweek from St Monans Swallows.

Both made an impact for the side who cruised to a deserved victory away from home.

Thistle made a bright start to the match and opened the scoring in the 4th minute when Barnes released Rab Watt who calmly slipped the ball past the advancing Black for goal number 14 of his season.

The Balmullo club were playing some neat flowing football and only a great save from Black low to his right denied Sam Walker with a bullet header however the second goal was not far away.

It arrived in the tenth minute with Michael Badu and Liam Carson worked together before the latter sent a neat ball through which Watt dummied allowing Barnes to take possession where he held off Baillie before firing past Black on the angle.

Rab Crawford thought he had made it 3-0 midway through the half when he fired a Kris Low corner goal ward from point blank range however Black pulled off a great reflex save to deny the Thistle man.

After such an impressive start it looked as though Thistle had the points in the bag.

However, in the 37th minute a deep free kick into the Thistle box was met by Baillie who prodded the ball past Henderson from the edge of the six yard box to bring his side back into the match.

Despite failing to match their opening half hour performance Thistle were still looking comfortable and in the 53rd minute some great play by Ross Cameron had him through on goal but with Barnes unmarked in front of goal the midfielder opted to go alone only to see his effort cleared off the line by Brown.

In the 58th minute Thistle restored their two goal advantage when Barnes was sent tumbling in the box resulting in a penalty which Low duly converted for his first goal for the club.

The home side continued to try and get themselves back in the match but the Thistle defence were standing firm meaning there was little of concern for Henderson to deal with.

In the 86th minute Thistle grabbed their 4th with a moment of brilliance from substitute Danny Mason.

A free kick was awarded to Thistle on the half way line, Mason looked up and spotting the goalkeeper a little off his goal line sent a dipping effort into the net from all of 50 yards.

In the end although Thistle failed to match their opening half hour performance enough was done throughout the match to ensure the full points went the way of the Balmullo side.

Alba Mortgage Solutions man of the match – Rab Crawford.

Thistle – Gavin Henderson (Sam Anderson 80), Scott Walker, Rab Crawford, Michael Badu (Fraser Spence 65), Lewis McLuckie (capt), Sam Walker, Liam Carson, Kris Low (Danny Mason 67), Ross Cameron, Ronnie Barnes (John Provan 71), Rab Watt (Lee Munro 54).

Tomorrow (Saturday) Thistle have no fixture.