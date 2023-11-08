Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports awards: nominations open 2023 awards

Nominations open this week for awards to honour the district’s sports stars - and the people and clubs which help them to success at the highest level.

Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council will host its 2023 awards night at Fife College next March - but the organisers have urged people to put forward their nominations across all categories now before the judges meet to consider their shortlists.

The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes. The awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it. Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.

Categories cover juniors, youths and seniors, both teams and individuals, as well as disability sport plus an award to recognise the coach of the year and celebrate the achievements of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the performance of their club’s members.

Swimmer Erin Taylor being given her Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council awards by her coach Ian Lewis at Kirkcaldy Pool

The awards are now into their 14th year after last year’s hugely successful return following a pandemic-enforced break. Nominations are open until January 12, 2024 before the judging panel then meets to create shortlists for each categories with the winners not revealed until the big night in the atrium of the St Brycedale campus - the event’s home since its launch in 2008. Full details online at https://www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/

Over the years a host of talented individuals and teams from across many sports have been honoured.

For swimmer, Erin Taylor, the 2023 event saw her crown the youth award winner, and sports personality of the year - following in the footsteps of her coach Ian Lewis, who was ‘coach of the year’ in 2008.

She missed out on the gala night as she was training for a competition, but said the double win was extra special.

“It meant everything to me,” said Erin. “Swimming is a huge part of my life. I put in so much effort in every day, I train five nights a week and Sunday mornings - all of my free time. I didn’t find out until afterwards as I was training for a big competition. I was shocked!”

Erin swims with FINS, and for her coach, the recognition was well deserved.

“It was fantastic given the huge amount of work and commitment she has put in,” he said “Erin is driven to be the best she can be, so to get this award was fantastic. Since then she has done very well. She knows what she wants to achieve and what she has to do to make it.”

Ian also knows only too well what the awards mean having been crowned coach of the year in 2007.

“It was something special,” he said. “I was up against guys like Todd Dutiaume who was doing really well with Fife Flyers - there were some really strong contenders. To be recognised given the sheer amount of talent across Kirkcaldy was fantastic.”

The awards have consistently shone a spotlight on a host of sports which rely on the commitment of volunteers and the support of families - and Ian believes a nomination can mean so much to them.

“When I first got involved and saw the range of winners I was hugely impressed. Kirkcaldy has always produced sportspeople at the highest level from teams like Raith Rovers to Paralympians, and world champions

“It is a phenomenal commitment from people who are competing at exceptional levels within their own sports. To be recognised among them is quite an achievement.”

The 2023 awards will again be hosted by Fife College.