​Kirkcaldy and Dysart kick off warm-ups with 4-1 loss hosting Kelty Hearts

Goalkeeper Reece Beveridge taking a kick for Kirkcaldy and Dysart during their 4-1 pre-season friendly loss at home to Kelty Hearts on Saturday (Photo: Julie Russell)

​Kirkcaldy and Dysart kicked off their 2025 pre-season schedule with a 4-1 defeat at home to opposition four divisions above them on Saturday.

​That Fife derby against William Hill League One’s Kelty Hearts came less than a month after K&D wrapped up last term with a 2-0 East of Scotland Football League Cup loss to Musselburgh Athletic in Broxburn at the end of May.

Several players still being away on holiday forced home manager Conrad Courts to draft two trialists into his starting XV and he named himself on the bench against his old club, alongside six pathway players from last season’s K&D under-18s and under-20s, despite turning 42 later this month.

A crowd of 200-plus turned out to see the EoSFL first division club host their third-tier visitors and a tight first half ended with the two sides separated only by a single goal.

Cammy McGregor in action for Kirkcaldy and Dysart during their 4-1 pre-season friendly loss at home to Kelty Hearts on Saturday (Photo: Julie Russell)

That was scored by Kelty’s Innes Murray from the penalty spot on 34 minutes after Fraser Armstrong was judged to have fouled Craig Johnston in the box. New home goalkeeper Reece Beveridge, signed from Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts, managed to get a hand to the ball but couldn’t prevent it from going in.

K&D went into the second half with the wind at their backs, though it failed to blow them much good, and Callum Reid replacing one of their trialists in attack.

Youngsters Danny Douglas, Nimrod Nagy, Aiden Price, Barry Joe Spears and goalkeeper Macaully Baxter followed Reid onto the pitch on 65 minutes.

A Kelty break up the right wing on 69 minutes saw James Graham find space after a ball over the top and he finished well past Baxter into a bottom corner, doubling his team’s lead.

Ryan McEwan on the ball for Kirkcaldy and Dysart during their 4-1 pre-season friendly loss at home to Kelty Hearts on Saturday (Photo: Julie Russell)

Undeterred, K&D hit back three minutes later, Danny Douglas picking up the ball just outside the box and hitgting a low shot beyond visiting keeper Ryan Adamson.

The hosts continued to press and created further chances but Kelty, also having brought on several youngsters, always looked dangerous on the counter-attack and settled the game on 82 minutes with a break up the right from Stefan Winiarski yielding a low cross to the near post for Graham to slot home for his second of the match.

Deep into injury time, Kelty scored a fourth goal after Luke McCarvel turned in the box and fired home from ten yards out.

K&D’s next warm-up game is also at home to higher-level Fife opposition at the Bodywyse Autocare Park.

It takes place next Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm, and it’s against Scottish Lowland Football League side Cowdenbeath.