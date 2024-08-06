Kirkcaldy and Dysart legend Craig Ness looking forward to testimonial tribute

Former Kirkcaldy and Dysart manager Craig Ness is looking forward to getting back on the ball for a testimonial in September (Pic: Scott Louden)

Ahead of a testimonial match next month honouring 17 years as a Kirkcaldy and Dysart player and boss across two spells, Craig Ness has revealed he would “never say never” about returning to football management.

Kirkcaldy-born Ness, 43, resigned this summer after eight years at K&D – citing “player greed” as a major factor for that decision – but he now says he’s still open to returning to football.

“I just felt that I personally needed a break from everything and I feel better for that now,” he told the Fife Free Press. “I’ve had a few job offers. One was an East of Scotland Football League premier division manager’s job, but I just didn’t feel I could give it 100% at the moment. I was definitely flattered by that approach.

“The best way I could put it is that it was the right club at the wrong time.

“I’ve also been offered a couple of assistant posts, one in the EoSFL premier division and a manager’s post in the amateur league that wasn’t for me.

“I would never say never about going back into football management if the job got me excited and it was a project we could look into.

“Paul Browne, my assistant, has been with me for a number of years, so wherever I go, I take Broony as well.

“I think we’ve done enough to deserve a crack at the premier league, but whether it’s something that we’ll get offered again or whether it’s something that will excite us, I don’t know.

“I'm enjoying the break just now. I’m not a person who likes the limelight – I actually hate it.”

Ness, who is looking forward to watching his beloved Rangers as a fan now he’s quit management, has also attended recent Kirkcaldy and Dysart and Hill of Beath Hawthorn matches as a supporter, enjoying being able to watch live football without the stress of responsibility.

And the former Lochgelly Albert gaffer and Glenrothes assistant boss is now looking forward to his testimonial fixture at Alex Penman Park on Sunday, September 15, with kick-off at 1pm. Tickets are priced at £5.

That match will see Ness play for a YM select team managed by Stewart McManus against a Fife select outfit bossed by Thornton Hibs gaffer Craig Gilbert.

Ness said: “I’m very excited about playing in the testimonial on September 15, although I’m a wee bit embarrassed that I’m going to be the centre of attention.

“It’s a massive honour. I’ve got a lot to thank the club for. It’s been a huge part of my life for what seems a lifetime now.

“Going by the group chat that we’ve got with the players and managers involved in the testimonial, the dressing room banter is something you miss when you stop playing.

“It will be great to see some old faces. I’m not saying it will be the highest-tempo game but I hope that it’s a great day with loads of people coming to support it.

“I’ll leave whether I’m captaining the team or not on the day to the manager. He’s got some decisions to make.

“If I’m not captain, I’ll be chapping Stewart’s door and asking the question! He was my assistant at Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy for years.”

Keep an eye on the K&D website and their social media for information about buying match tickets and hospitality packages.