Kirkcaldy businessman joins board at Raith Rovers after 60 years as a fan

The appointment was confirmed today, and continues the changes at the helm of the club.

In March, Kirkcaldy businesswoman Susan Simpson joined the board, and in May it was announced that David Sinton was retiring.

Mr Smart’s business, the Dean Park Hotel, is already the team’s home strip sponsor.

On board: Colin and Margaret Smart (centre) with Tom Morgan, Steve MacDonald and John Sim.

Together with his wife Margaret, he ran a network of 12 care homes under the Kingdom Homes banner until selling the business to focus on development of the hotel.

Speaking to www.raithrovers.net Mr Smart commented "I am delighted to accept the position of director. It’s a privilege to be part of this new chapter of the club I have supported for over 60 years."

The club dded: “Colin brings extensive experience to the board.