Kirkcaldy come out on top in first ever derby with Thornton Hibs at Memorial Park

Kirkcaldy were looking to extend a winning streak of ten matches and also to avenge Thornton's 2-1 win earlier in the season at the Alex Penman Park.

In what was a typical local derby, with no holds barred, the referee flashed a number of yellow cards and it was no surprise to see the red card produced in the second half as the home side finished the match with ten men.

It was Craig Gilbert's side who held the upper hand in the opening stages with Max Coleman coming close to finding the net with a shot from distance that whizzed past the upright.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs' Joe Kinninmonth takes on Kirkcaldy’s Kieran Johnston.

Gradually the visitors came more into things and Tyler McKenzie almost broke the deadlock with a powerful drive that flew over its intended target.

Kieran Johnston had better luck in the 23rd minute, scoring with a 20 yard drive and this proved to be the only goal of the opening forty-five.

In the second half Thornton's best chance fell to John Soutar in the 57th minute but, under pressure from McKenzie, his header from Jamie McNeish's cross flashed just over.

Kirkcaldy's Chris Ireland heads for goal but his effort went wide.

The Hibs' case wasn't helped in the 63rd minute when Coleman was ordered-off for a second yellow card offence and Craig Ness' side took advantage of this to double their lead in stoppage time thanks to a low drive from Jay Bridgeton. leaving them needing just one point to secure a top seven finish.

On a grey day for the Hibs, there was one bright spot as Daniel McNab's second-half introduction meant that this was his appearance since November 2020 following a serious eye operation.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Masson, A.Drummond, S.Drummond, Shanks, Adam, McMillan, Coleman, Kinninmonth, Thomson, Soutar. Subs: Robertson, McNeish, Daniel Meldrum, McNab, Lamont, Doran, Darren Meldrum (T).

Kirkcaldy & Dysart: Wilson, McGowan, McEwan, McKenzie, Smith, Johnston, Bridgeford, Nouri, Ireland, Donald, Wilkie. Subs: Kirton, Jeffries, Price, Warrander, O'Conner, Gear.

Referee: Mr K.Brown

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.