Raith Rovers' captain for the friendly at Kirkcaldy & Dysart was the returning Callum Hannah (Pics by Fife Photo Agency)

After watching his side hold Raith Rovers at 0-0 for the first 55 minutes of Tuesday night’s friendly at Alex Penman Park, Kirkcaldy & Dysart gaffer Conrad Courts has tipped some of his current youngsters to follow the path taken by ex-YM star Callum Hannah who skippered Raith against his former club.

In front of a crowd of 570 in a match organised as a result of 19-year-old left-back Hannah’s transfer to Raith a year ago, Rovers’ class ultimately told against a team from five leagues below when they sealed a 3-0 win via second half goals for Aidan Connolly, Callum Smith and Ross Matthews.

"If the boys coming into our club are good enough then I don’t see any reason why they can’t also move on to bigger clubs,” Courts told the Fife Free Press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One hundred per cent, I think other guys could go on to do what Callum has done, as long as they keep progressing, believing in themselves and working hard.

Aidan Connolly opened the scoring for Raith Rovers

"Our two centre-halves playing against Raith, one was 17-year-old James Linton and the other was 19-year-old Cammy McGregor, playing against full-time players but they held them at bay for most of the game and showed what they were capable of.

“Both those lads were brilliant and to be fair everybody played their part.

“I genuinely thought we were the better team in the first half. We had the better chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Finlay Shearer hit the post as well. He took it with his right foot when he maybe should have taken it with his left. It is what it is, you can’t expect your strikers to take every chance they get in a game.

Aidan Connolly opens the scoring from the edge of the box

"But then when we made changes it kind of killed the momentum of the game a wee bit. Obviously Raith’s fitness levels and sharpness levels were probably the difference.”

Courts reckons that Raith – currently rated as joint favourites alongside Ayr United and Falkirk with one bookies firm to win the Championship this season – are set for a fine campaign in Scotland’s second tier.

He said: “Raith have got loads of experience in there. They’re a top team who know football inside out, so I don’t see why they wouldn’t be challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They played quite smartly against us because when they did have the ball they kind of tried to keep it as best as they could to try and give us the runaround.

Raith's Kai Montagu has a shot saved

"That was what changed the game because it tired us out a wee bit after an hour having brought on the likes of Callum Smith and Lewis Stevenson who have loads of quality. Those two coming on at half-time probably changed the game a bit because it gave them legs and they got in behind us a few times.

"But what our players showed, not just in the first 55 minutes but for the whole 90, proved we can compete against anybody.”

Kirkcaldy & Dysart have no competitive fixture this Saturday due to them having received a cup bye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courts’ side are next in action in an East of Scotland Football League first division match at Crossgates Primrose on Saturday August 24, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Raith next take to the field competitively on the same date in a league game at Ayr, kick-off 3pm.