Kirkcaldy & Dysart's Jason Nouri has shot saved against Leith Athletic last weekend (Pics by Julie Russell)

YM manager Craig Ness gave a starting debut to new signing Mikey Ness with Leon King and a trialist added to the bench.

The first chance of the game fell to Leith after just five minutes when a dangerous cross from the left wing found Paterson but his shot was well saved by the feet of Dion Gear in the home goal.K & D responded after eight minutes through top scorer Smith but his shot from inside the box went straight to keeper MacRae.

Leith again attacked down the left after 15 minutes through Burt but his shot went high and wide.This was proving to be the expected very competitive game with K & D pressing high up the pitch and looking the more likely to score at this stage.Leith were dangerous on the break though with Burt always looking dangerous on the left and struck the bar after 29 minutes before the ball was cleared to safety.

John Smith celebrates his goal against Leith Athletic

A cross into the Leith box after 32 minutes caused problems for keeper MacRae who spilled the ball which led to a stramash in the six-yard box but the ball was scrambled clear with K & D unable to take advantage.Lewis Elder was having the biggest influence on the game with his competitive attitude as he drove the home side forward in search of the breakthrough.Smith was also working hard up front but was trying to beat one too many defenders on too many occasions.

The sides went in at the break with the game scoreless and K & D disappointed not to be ahead.Leith had a great early chance to take the lead after 48 minutes when Paterson broke away but the striker shot wildly over from a great position.An equally great opportunity fell Leith’s way on 50 minutes when the K & D defence was split open but once again the chance was lost when Stewart blasted over an open goal.Leith had started the second half well and were the better side at this stage.New signing Mikey Ness had a chance to open his scoring account after 58 minutes but his back post header went over the bar.

Both sides were now playing more direct football, bypassing the midfield with the game more end to end.Smith went close after 65 minutes when en excellent cross by Lewis Elder found the striker free in the box and his powerful header left keeper MacRae stranded but the ball just went wide of the upright.

The opening goal eventually arrived after 79 minutes when Smith made the breakthrough when he got on the end of a long through ball from Ryan McEwan on the edge of the box and – as keeper McCrae came off his line – Smith fired a volley over the keeper with a fantastic finish for a 1-0 lead.

Stung into action after the goal, Leith pushed forward in search of the equaliser and forced a number of corners. This pressure on the K & D backline brought the equaliser after 84 minutes. Poor marking left Paterson free at the back post for a simple header to bring Leith back level.

Leith had their tails up and went in search of the winner and the slack defending at the equaliser continued for K & D.

With a throw-in to the home team deep in the Leith half, they committed everyone other than one player into the box. The ball was easily cleared and with a three on one breakaway it ended with Ryan McEwan bringing down the Leith forward for a clear penalty, and a red card.The penalty was hit to Dion Gear’s right side and although he got a hand to it the ball hit the post and went in to give Leith the win in a game where a draw would have been a fair result.

A disappointing outcome for K & D after taking the lead late in the game but poor defending and poor decisions cost them the three points.