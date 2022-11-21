Kirkcaldy & Dysart 1-2 Whitehill Welfare: YM exit King Cup at first round stage

Ryan McEwan slots home penalty for K & D (Pic by Ron Walker)

After 14 minutes, Whitehill’s Malloy won the race with Kieran Johnston and cut in from the right before finishing past Dion Gear from the edge of the box for 1-0.

That lead was almost doubled after 16 minutes when a dangerous cross by Whitehill winger Henry caught Kieran Johnston anaware but his header from three yards went straight at Gear.

John Smith had a great chance to equalise after 31 minutes after good play by Ricki Cooper and Daryl Falconer played him in on the edge of the box but the normally deadly striker saw his shot go wide of keeper Thomson's left hand post.

The last chance of the half fell to the visitors when Connor's well struck volley from 12 yards was well saved by Gear and tipped over for a corner.

Into the second-half and K & D’s Owen Andrew had a well struck shot from 22 yards which caused keeper Thomson all sorts of bother as he couldn't hold the ball, but defender Dowie was on hand to boot clear to safety.

K & D thought they had equalised after 49 minutes when another shot from distance from Owen Andrew was again not held by Thomson and as the ball spun towards the goal John Smith had followed up and blasted it home from close range. The celebrations were shortlived however as the referee blew for offside.

The equaliser finally came after 58 minutes when good play between Andrew and Falconer played Smith into the box and visiting keeper Thomson dived at his feet and brought him down for a blatant penalty.

Ryan McEwan stepped up and blasted the ball home high to Thomson’s right for 1-1.

But Whitehill’s second goal arrived after 75 minutes when a cross from the right found the unmarked Stokes who side footed past Gear inside his right hand post.

Whitehill’s Stokes was then pulled back on the halfway line and the referee had no option but to produce a second yellow for McEwan and send him off.