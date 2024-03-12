Kirkcaldy & Dysart 1-3 Bo'ness Athletic: Fife outfit eliminated from King Cup by Willie Irvine's men
Willie Irvine’s visitors, currently flying high at the top of the East of Scotland League second division, saw off Craig Ness’s Fife outfit – who are sitting in 11th position one league higher up – thanks to strikes by Callum MacDonald, Sean Heaver and Chris Ogilvie which secured a 3-1 victory.
Kirkcaldy & Dysart, who in this week’s draw landed a Fife derby away to St Andrews United in the League Cup second round on Wednesday, April 3, continue their league campaign with a trip to tenth-placed Preston Athletic this Saturday which kicks off at 2.30pm.