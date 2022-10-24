Kirkcaldy & Dysart 2-3 Coldstream: Dysart’s hopes of going top of league washed away by the ’Stream

Dysart endured home defeat on Saturday (Library pic)

However Coldstream did not read the script as they came out winners by the odd goal in a five-goal thriller.

The proceedings kicked off with both teams and spectators holding a minute’s silence for former Kirkcaldy YM Juniors manager Rab Brown who sadly passed away this week. Rab was a very popular figure at the YM and condolences go out to all his family and friends.

K & D opened the scoring which their early play merited after 19 minutes, when top scorer John Smith beat the diving Matt Hall with a well struck shot low to keeper’s bottom right hand corner.

Coldstream levelled after 26 minutes when Ejay Gay beat Dion Gear to tie the match at 1-1.

The visitors got themselves in front on 43 minutes when a free-kick from the left led to a scramble in the box and the ball fell to Gay who lashed it in.

A minute later, away keeper Hall failed to hold a shot and parried it into the path of Smith who made no mistake to level the scoring at 2-2 at the break.

The game’s decisive fifth goal arrived after 78 minutes when – after a scramble in a packed Dysart box - the ball broke to Matt Corfield who struck it home to give Coldstream a 3-2 lead.