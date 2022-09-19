Kirkcaldy & Dysart 3-1 Preston Athletic: Fife side move above opponents with win

Kirkcaldy and Dysart manager Craig Ness

The hosts – managed by Craig Ness (pictured, left) – netted the opener on five minutes. Ryan McEwan’s header from a corner was parried by Preston keeper Stirling but the ball fell to Jay Bridgeford who scored.

John Smith twice had great chances to double the lead when clean through, but a last ditch tackle by Preston's Currie denied his first effort before keeper Stirling pulled off a great save from a second attempt.

Preston went very close after 25 minutes when Subasic’s diving header crashed off the inside of the post.

A deserved second goal for K & D came when excellent link-up play between Jay Bridgeford and John Smith led to a dangerous cross which created confusion between Stirling and defender Keenan, allowing the ever busy Jeffries to nip in and scramble the ball home.

The hosts’ vital third goal arrived after 60 minutes when Jay Bridgeford slipped in Scott Donald whose shot from 18 yards beat Stirling all ends up.

After several great saves by home keeper Dion Gear, Athletic pulled a goal back on 89 minutes through Jack. The visitors ended the match with 10 men after a late sending off followed a second booking for Summers.